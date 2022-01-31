Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center holds videoconference on "Multilateralism"

By Trend

A videoconference entitled "Multilateralism" was held through the organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC), Trend reports referring to the NGIC.

The event was attended by such well-known former world leaders as Co-Chairman of the NGIC, former Vice President of the World Bank Ismail Serageldin, former Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zlatko Lagumdzija.

Besides, former President of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic, former Deputy Prime Minister, former Foreign Minister of Israel Tzipi Livni, former Secretary General of the Arab League Amre Moussa, President of the 73rd UN General Assembly Fernanda Espinosa, and Secretary General of the NGIC Rovshan Muradov also took part in the videoconference.

The event participants discussed issues related to the UN, established in 1945, which most accurately reflects the principle of multilateralism, as well as the WHO, created soon after, which is today at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, including the role of organizations created to resolve issues of regional cooperation, finance, trade and security.