World already accepting Zangazur corridor realities created by President Ilham Aliyev

New realities emerged in the region following the historic victory of the Azerbaijani army in the 2020 second Karabakh war under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

One of the most important realities is the creation of Zangazur corridor. Azerbaijan is already intensively working on the creation of the corridor, and Fuzuli International Airport, which was commissioned in the shortest time, is the corridor’s integral part.

The Zangazur corridor will provide direct land communication with Nakhchivan, as well as between China and Southern Europe along the East-West transport corridor.

How does the world perceive the realities of the Zangazur corridor?

On January 25, a delegation headed by Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi visited Azerbaijan. Within the framework of the Iranian minister's visit, the foundation of a new road bridge across Astarachay between Iran and Azerbaijan was laid, and other official meetings were also held. One of the highlights of the visit was the visit of the Iranian delegation to Zangilan, liberated from Armenian occupation in the second Karabakh war.

The Iranian delegation got acquainted with the transport infrastructure facilities being built within the framework of the Zangazur corridor. Ghasemi said that Iranian companies are interested in participating in the reconstruction and restoration of the liberated territories and the implementation of investment projects.

In other words, it’s obvious that Iran already accepts the reality of the Zangazur corridor and is interested in it. Moreover, two countries in the region - Russia and Turkey are also interested in launch of this corridor, and, of course, Turkey has openly and clearly expressed its support for the creation of the Zangazur corridor, as well as on other issues.

On December 14 last year, in Brussels, President Ilham Aliyev met with President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

The statements made after the meeting clearly showed that the realities created by Azerbaijan in the region are also accepted by the European Union. The EU, according to its statement, also agreed that Azerbaijan's proposals are acceptable to the European Union.

Besides, it was confirmed at the meeting that the Zangazur corridor will include a railway and a highway.

At present, thanks to the efforts of the Azerbaijani government and President Ilham Aliyev, the term "Zangazur corridor" has firmly entered the international lexicon. President Ilham Aliyev uses it in almost all his interviews and speeches. Foreign journalists also use this term when asking questions.

Thus, the world has already accepted the reality of the Zangazur corridor, which will unite the entire Turkic world and completely change the transit significance of our country, as well as the geo-economic landscape of the region.

