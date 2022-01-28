Baku condoles with Islamabad over deadly terror attack

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Baku has paid condolences to Islamabad over a deadly terrorist attack in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, the Defence Ministry reported on January 28.

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov conveyed his condolences to Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Chairman Gen Nadeem Raza.

In the letter of condolences, Hasanov said: "I am deeply saddened by the news of the death and injury of servicemen of the fraternal Pakistani Armed Forces during a treacherous terrorist attack in Balochistan region. May the Almighty Allah rest the souls of the deceased. I express my deep condolences to their families and wish them patience. I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured."

Ten Pakistani soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack on a security forces checkpoint in the Kech district of the southwestern Balochistan province, the Pakistani army said on January 27.

The attack occurred on the night of January 25-26, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing.

During a fierce exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and several others were injured. Three terrorists were apprehended during the follow-up clearance operation.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.