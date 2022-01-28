UN official hails Azerbaijan's role in fight against anti-Semitism

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

UN Resident Coordinator Vladanka Andreyeva has hailed Azerbaijan's role in the global fight against anti-Semitism (discrimination against Jews) and in support of multiculturalism, Trend has reported.

Andreyeva made those remarks at a global event dedicated to combating anti-Semitism, hate speech, xenophobia, and racism in the name of preserving humanity.

On the occasion of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Azerbaijani officials, diplomats, experts, representatives of civil society, and the media will gather at ADA University to discuss international efforts to combat anti-Semitism, hate speech, xenophobia, and racism.

"Today, we have gathered to remember the Holocaust victims. There should be no place for hatred in the world, but sadly, this phenomenon still exists," the coordinator said.

Meanwhile, Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek said at the event in Baku that Azerbaijan is a unique Muslim country with a big Jewish community.

The diplomat stressed that he was proud of this fact.

“Both Israel and Azerbaijan were once united by a common tragedy. Some 3,000 Azerbaijanis died in the fight against fascism,” he said.

The event was organized by the UN office, the Israeli and Dutch embassies, the Azerbaijan Center for Analysis of International Relations, and ADA University.

January 27, the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau is marked around the world as International Holocaust Remembrance Day, as designated by UN General Assembly.

On this annual day of remembrance, the UN urges all member states to remember the 6 million Jewish Holocaust victims and millions of other victims of Nazism, as well as to develop educational programs to help prevent future genocides.

Holocaust Remembrance Day is held in Azerbaijan every year.