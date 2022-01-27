TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani opposition member spared jail over sex attack on vulnerable woman in UK

26 January 2022 [17:00] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Azerbaijani opposition member, asylum seeker in the UK, Jeyhun Zeynalov, was spared jail over sex attack on a vulnerable woman, Trend reports referring to Daily Mail.

According to the message, he initially pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual assault in October 2018 over the attack which took place the previous summer, before admitting guilt in March 2021.

“Zeynalov, 34, came across his victim - who had a learning disability - in the Shelton area of Stoke-on-Trent as she made her way to the store to buy sweets,” the message said. “Judge David Fletcher sentenced Zeynalov to ten months in prison, suspended for 18 months, with a 30-day of rehabilitation requirement.”

According to the message, he was also given a six month alcohol treatment requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work. In addition, Zeynalov was placed on the sex offenders' register for 10 years.

