Azerbaijani opposition member spared jail over sex attack on vulnerable woman in UK

By Trend

Azerbaijani opposition member, asylum seeker in the UK, Jeyhun Zeynalov, was spared jail over sex attack on a vulnerable woman, Trend reports referring to Daily Mail.

According to the message, he initially pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual assault in October 2018 over the attack which took place the previous summer, before admitting guilt in March 2021.

“Zeynalov, 34, came across his victim - who had a learning disability - in the Shelton area of Stoke-on-Trent as she made her way to the store to buy sweets,” the message said. “Judge David Fletcher sentenced Zeynalov to ten months in prison, suspended for 18 months, with a 30-day of rehabilitation requirement.”

According to the message, he was also given a six month alcohol treatment requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work. In addition, Zeynalov was placed on the sex offenders' register for 10 years.