TODAY.AZ / Politics

Armenia ready to sign peace agreement with Azerbaijan - Pashinyan

25 January 2022 [10:47] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Yerevan believes that a peace treaty with Baku should be signed, but this document must be developed in the process of negotiations, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference held online on his Facebook page on Monday, Trend reports citing his Facebook page.

"Much is said about the signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Yes, it must be signed, but first this document must be formalized, and this is a question and the result of negotiations. Armenia is ready for these negotiations, and we have repeatedly stated this," he said.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/214832.html

Print version

Views: 163

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also