Goals of Advisor to French President's Cabinet, EU Special Representative for S.Caucasus's visit to Azerbaijan named

By Trend

The visit of Isabelle Dumont, Advisor to the French President's Cabinet for Continental Europe and Turkey, and Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus focuses primarily on issues raised during discussions held between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during their trilateral meetings held in December, spokesperson to the EUSR for the South Caucasus told Trend.

"In follow-up to high-level meetings and engagement by President of the European Council Charles Michel in Brussels on December 14, 2021, EUSR Toivo Klaar is currently paying a visit to Azerbaijan and Armenia together with Advisor to the French President Isabelle Dumont in the context of the current French presidency of the EU,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that the delegation includes both EU and French officials, including Senior Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of the European Council Magdalena Grono.

The spokesperson added that following their positive meetings on these issues in Baku on January 20, in particular with President Ilham Aliyev, Toivo Klaar and Isabelle Dumont today continue their visit to Yerevan, where they will also discuss with the Armenian leadership EU's future engagement with Armenia and Azerbaijan on building a safe, stable and prosperous South Caucasus.