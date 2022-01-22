Baku, Vienna discuss regional security, cooperation

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg have discussed regional security and cooperation, the ministry reported on January 20.

As part of his working visit, Bayramov briefed his counterpart in Vienna on the situation in the region following the conflict with Armenia, as well as the large-scale restoration and construction work carried out by Azerbaijan in its liberated lands.

Noting that the end of the occupation provided opportunities for the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the minister emphasized the importance of adhering strictly to international law principles.

The parties also discussed bilateral cooperation, relationship prospects, and the tremendous potential for bilateral economic cooperation and business ties.

Government officials emphasized the importance of holding a number of events marking the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijani-Austrian diplomatic relations in 2022.

Furthermore, the ministers discussed Azerbaijani-EU cooperation, as well as other topics of mutual interest.

Bayramov left for a working visit to Austria on January 18. As part of the visit, the minister attended the opening meeting of the OSCE Security Cooperation Forum chaired by Azerbaijan.

Bayramov was to attend bilateral meetings with OSCE and Austrian officials of OSCE and Austria during the visit.