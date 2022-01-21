Over 10,000 Azerbaijani refugees got UNHCR legal aid before Karabakh war

By Sabina Mammadli

Prior to the Second Karabakh War in 2020, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) provided legal assistance to over 10,000 Azerbaijani refugees.

Guido Ambroso, head of the UNHCR's Azerbaijani representative office, made the remarks at an event to mark the publication of the "Collection of International Instruments and Legal Texts Concerning Refugees and Others of Concern to UNHCR."

Ambroso emphasized that, in addition to financial assistance, the organization offered legal assistance to refugees from 1995 to 1997.

"In addition, the UNHCR provided assistance to stateless people and people whose right to citizenship is under threat. From the late 1990s to the present, 221 stateless people have received legal assistance. These people obtained their citizenship and identity cards," the representative added.

It should be noted that the UNHCR thanked Azerbaijan for upholding international law.

UNHCR is a United Nations refugee agency tasked with assisting refugees, forcibly displaced communities, and stateless people in their voluntary repatriation, local integration, or resettlement to a third country. It is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, and employs over 17,300 people in 135 countries.