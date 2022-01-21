Azerbaijani people honor memory of victims of January 20 tragedy

By Trend

The 32nd anniversary of the January 20 tragedy is marked today, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani people honor the blessed memory of the victims of the January 20 tragedy.

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Chairperson of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova, Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev and other officials visited the Alley of Martyrs, laid flowers at the graves of the heroic sons and daughters of the Motherland and revered their memory on a Day of the Nationwide Sorrow.

On January 20, 1990, a bloody massacre was committed against civilians who had taken to the streets and squares in protest at Armenia's territorial claims against Azerbaijan and the biased policy of the former USSR leadership.

On the night of January 19-20, 1990, 147 people were killed, 744 were injured and 841 were illegally arrested after Soviet troops entered Baku. The Soviet troops also destroyed 200 apartments and houses, as well as private and public property.

January 20 is immortalized in the memory of the Azerbaijani nation as a Day of the Nationwide Sorrow.