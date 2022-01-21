Leadership of Azerbaijani MoD visits Alley of Martyrs

By Trend

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry visited the Alley of Martyrs in connection with the January 20 tragedy, Trend reports on Jan. 20 citing the defense ministry.

"The memory of the martyrs who died for the freedom and independence of our Motherland was revered, flowers were laid at their graves," the defense ministry said.

On January 20, 1990, a bloody massacre was committed against civilians who had taken to the streets and squares in protest at Armenia's territorial claims against Azerbaijan and the biased policy of the former USSR leadership.

On the night of January 19-20, 1990, 147 people were killed, 744 were injured and 841 were illegally arrested after Soviet troops entered Baku. The Soviet troops also destroyed 200 apartments and houses, as well as private and public property.

January 20 is immortalized in the memory of the Azerbaijani nation as a Day of the Nationwide Sorrow.