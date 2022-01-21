January 20 events strengthened resolve of Azerbaijani people for independence - aide to president

By Trend

Soviet troops invaded Baku under the guise of Strike Operation on January 20, 1990, in an attempt to break the Azerbaijani people's will to fight, but this gave the contrary effect, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, told journalists, Trend reports.

"This, even more, strengthened the resolve of the Azerbaijani people for independence. Great leader Heydar Aliyev informed the international community about the events of January 20, 1990,” Hajiyev reminded.

The January 20 events are a history of the struggle and heroism of the Azerbaijani people, he said.

January 20 is a day that went down in the history of Azerbaijan's fight for independence and territorial integrity.

On the night of January 19-20, 1990, 147 people were killed, 744 were injured and 841 were illegally arrested after Soviet troops entered Baku. The Soviet troops also destroyed 200 apartments and houses, as well as private and public property.

January 20 is immortalized in the memory of the Azerbaijani nation as a Day of the Nationwide Sorrow.