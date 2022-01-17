Some 127 mines, munitions defused in liberated lands

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Some 127 mines and munitions have been found and defused in Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia's occupation in November 2020, the Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) said in its weekly report.

Fourteen antipersonnel mines, an anti-tank mine, and 112 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized during the demining operations in Tartar, Agdam, Fizuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan regions from January 10 to 15, the report added.

A total of 51.8 hectares were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance in the liberated areas in the said period.

Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan all mine maps of Azerbaijan's liberated territories as a result of talks held through the Russian Defence Ministry's mediation on December 4, 2021.

On December 12, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters that mine maps provided by Armenia so far are not fully accurate.

"New minefield maps given by Armenia are being analyzed by the experts. It will take time. We can prevent the growing number of deaths as a result of mine explosions," he said.

It should be noted that ANAMA, along with the partner countries, carries out demining activities on Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

On December 9, the Prosecutor-General's Office reported that 29 civilians and seven military servicemen were killed, as well as 109 servicemen and 44 civilians received injuries of varying severity as a result of mine explosions in the country’s lands since November 10, 2020.

Previously, on June 12, Azerbaijan handed over 15 Armenian prisoners in exchange for a map detailing the location of 97,000 mines in formerly-occupied Aghdam.

On July 3, Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan maps of about 92,000 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines planted during the occupation of Fuzuli and Zangilan regions.

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered peace agreement on November 10, 2020, to end 44 days of fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.