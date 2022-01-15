President: Azerbaijan always to stand by Turkey [UPDATE]

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Azertag reported on January 14.

“I cordially congratulate you and the fraternal Turkish people on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey and convey my most sincere wishes... I want to note with a sense of great pride that over the past period, Azerbaijani-Turkish relations have gone through a magnificent path of development. Coming out of historical trials with dignity and head held high, our countries have reaffirmed and maintained their adherence to the spirit of the “One nation, two states” slogan,” Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter.

Recalling that the establishment of diplomatic relations dates back to January 14, 1992, the president stressed that Turkey was the first to recognize Azerbaijan, which gained independence for the second time in the 20th century, and established diplomatic relations with it, which is forever engraved in the national memory of people as an example of true brotherhood and solidarity.

Noting that bilateral interstate relations are now at the highest level, Aliyev expressed satisfaction about mutually beneficial cooperation in political, economic, trade, cultural, energy, military, and other spheres, as well as successful interaction within international institutions.

“The gigantic energy, transport, and infrastructure projects we have implemented are a real triumph of our common initiatives and joint efforts. The incomparable successes we have achieved on the basis of bilateral cooperation contribute to the progress of our countries, the well-being of the two peoples, and the establishment of tranquility and stability in our region,” the president wrote.

Aliyev highlighted that the signing, last June in Shusha, of the Declaration on Allied Relations was an important historic step, once again confirming the unbreakable unity of the two countries. He added that having defined the conceptual areas of development of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations, this document laid the foundation for a new stage, opening the way for future joint success.

He stressed that Erdogan made an invaluable contribution to the development and strengthening of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations.

“The resolute and unambiguous position that you have always demonstrated on the issue of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the confident support that you have provided for our just cause have always inspired us and given us additional strength. The Azerbaijani people will never forget the moral support and solidarity demonstrated personally by you, Turkey, and your brotherly people from the first hours to the last minutes of the 44-day Patriotic War,” he wrote.

“And today, shoulder to shoulder with Turkiye, we are moving forward in the major reconstruction and restoration of the lands liberated from occupation, which causes deep satisfaction. We, in our turn, will always and in all matters continue to be close to fraternal Turkey,” he added.

Additionally, Aliyev expressed confidence that the exemplary Azerbaijani-Turkish unity and brotherhood, which is the reality of today and a source of pride for peoples, will continue to serve as a strategic roadmap for future generations, as an eternal and indestructible heritage.

Moreover, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov sent a congratulatory letter to Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay.

“Azerbaijan and Turkey, the first state with which we established diplomatic relations during the period of independence, have deep historical, friendly and fraternal ties. They are based on the will of our peoples, closely connected by common national and spiritual values," the letter reads.

He noted that the interstate ties based on a solid foundation have reached the highest level of sustainable strategic partnership thanks to the decisive efforts of the heads of the two countries, adding that the whole world witnessed this during the 44-day war.

“I express my gratitude to Turkey for the political and moral support provided to Azerbaijan from the first days of the war. Azerbaijan is always on the side of Turkey in all matters," Asadov wrote.

The prime minister also expressed readiness to take joint steps to further strengthen allied, fraternal relations, which, with the signing of the Shusha Declaration entered a new stage.

In the meantime, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov shared a publication, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Azerbaijani-Turkish diplomatic relations, on his official Twitter page.

"Today is the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between ‘One nation, two states’. May our independence be eternal, our friendship unbreakable, and our brotherhood always strong!” he tweeted.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry also issued a statement on the said occasion. The statement noted that Turkey has officially recognized Azerbaijan and with the signing of the protocol on the establishment of Azerbaijani-Turkish diplomatic relations the two countries resumed their diplomatic ties.

"The first country that established diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan after the declaration of independence was Turkey," the statement stressed.

The Azerbaijani embassy in Turkey also shared a post on Twitter, noting that January 14 is a very important date for "one nation, two states".

"We proudly and excitedly celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries," the message said.

Azerbaijan and Turkey cooperate in various fields of economy and have jointly completed giant energy and infrastructure projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, and TANAP.

On June 15, Azerbaijan and Turkey signed the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, which focuses on defence cooperation, promoting regional stability and prosperity, and establishing new transportation routes.

In the first 11 months of 2021, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey amounted to $4.1 billion. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.1 billion in 2020.

The two countries set up a goal to bring the mutual trade turnover to $15 billion in 2023. It should be noted that so far, Turkey is Azerbaijan’s second-largest investor followed by the UK.

Additionally, Turkey was one of the first countries that expressed its interest and readiness to participate in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.