Azerbaijan forms new reality in S.Caucasus by liberation of its lands - Turkish president

By Trend

Azerbaijan has formed new reality in the South Caucasus by liberation of its territories [from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war], Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports on Jan. 13.

Erdogan made the statement at a meeting with the ambassadors of the EU countries in Ankara.

The president reminded that following the liberation of Azerbaijan’s lands from Armenian occupation, Ankara normalizing its relations with Yerevan.

It’s important for Armenia to correctly assess its chance for long-term peace in the region so that the taken steps give the expected results, he emphasized.