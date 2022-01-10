Security agency warns about fake social media accounts

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The State Security Service has warned Azerbaijan's citizens and media about fake social network accounts claimed to be the ones belonging to the service.

The security agency made the relevant statement on January 10.

"A number of fake pages and profiles under the name of the State Security Service have recently been observed on some social networking platforms. The existence of such cases leads many users to accept these accounts as an official source, and as a result, the materials posted on these social network resources are taken as the publication of State Security Service, the agency stressed in the statement posted on its website.

“We would like to note that the official website of the State Security Service is https://www.dtx.gov.az/az/, and the official information is available only on these sources. We would also like to emphasize that the official pages of the State Security Service on social networks are issued by the administrations of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube and have a verification mark confirming the officiality of these resources,” the statement added.

The service noted that there is no profile or account on social networks belonging to its leadership.

"The information on the activities of the State Security Service should be obtained only from the above-mentioned official Internet resources," the report stressed.