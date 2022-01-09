CSTO SecGen, peacekeepers' commander mull deployment of peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan

By Trend

On January 9, 2022, the CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas had a telephone conversation with the commander of the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces in the Republic of Kazakhstan, Colonel General Andrei Serdyukov, appointed by the decision of the CSTO Council of Defense Ministers, Trend reports citing CSTO press service.

The progress of the deployment of the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces on the territory of Kazakhstan was discussed, which were sent there in accordance with the Decision of the Collective Security Council of the situation, adopted on January 6, 2022 in order to normalize the situation in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

It was noted that the units of the peacekeepers have already begun to fulfill the assigned tasks. They have taken under protection important state, military and strategic facilities.