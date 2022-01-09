Press secretary: Nazarbayev and Tokayev have always been "on same side of barricades"

By Trend

First President of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and President Kassym Jomart Tokayev have always been "on the same side of the barricades", defending their people, country and the future of the nation. And in these difficult days for all of us, they again demonstrated the monolithic state power, said the adviser, spokesman for Elbasy Aidos Ukibay in a comment for the media, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

According to him, a large number of false rumors and provocative statements regarding Elbasy have been circulating in the media and social networks lately.

"In the current conditions, we regard this kind of activity as an attempt to destabilize the political situation and undermine the constitutional foundations of the state. As I said earlier, the Elbasy has been in the city of Nur-Sultan all these days and has provided support to the Head of State. However, the situation was very difficult and therefore the Elbasy himself decided to transfer the post of Chairman of the Security Council to the President, as he was well aware that the riots and terror demanded a prompt, tough and uncompromising response from the country's leadership," he said.

"At this difficult time, Nursultan Nazarbayev calls on all citizens to demonstrate the unity and cohesion of our people and provide support to our President - Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev in the fight against terrorists and the normalization of life in Kazakhstan," he said.

"Elbasy mourns over the death of people as a result of terrorist attacks and expresses sincere condolences to the families of the victims," Ukibay noted.