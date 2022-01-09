Unrest at Kazakhstan’s Tengiz oil and gas field stops

By Trend

The unrest at the Tengiz oil and gas field has stopped in Kazakhstan, the salaries of rotational workers will be increased up to 50 percent, Trend reports with reference to the Association of Oil Service Companies of Kazakhstan.

“The road to the checkpoint is free,” the message said. “Food delivery has been resumed. The salaries of rotational workers involved in the Tengiz Future Growth Project will be increased by 50 percent.”

According to the message, there are no protesters in the field now. The rotational workers continue their work.

Kazakhstan's government announced late Jan. 4 that it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year.

Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, which is far cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan because of price caps. But the government argued that the low price was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Jan. 1.

After the price of the fuel spiked, big demonstrations erupted on Jan. 2 in certain parts of the country. Public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance.

Following the development of the situation, the government declared a state of emergency all over the country. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the government initiated the anti-terorrist operations to deal with the ongoing riots.

Also, the divisions of the united peacekeeping contingent of CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) arrived in Kazakhstan to assist in restoring order and help protect strategic objects of the country.