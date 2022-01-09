Turkish defence chief: Turkey ready to support Kazakhstan

By Trend

We believe that our brothers in Kazakhstan, with their own strength and capabilities, will overcome all the challenges facing the country, Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told reporters in Ankara, Trend reports with reference to local media.

According to him, Ankara is closely following the latest events in Kazakhstan.

"Kazakhstan is an important ally of Turkey, and we hope for the earliest possible stabilization of the situation and ensuring law and order in this country. If Kazakhstan makes any request to Ankara, we will be ready to provide it in full. Turkey was and will be next to Kazakhstan!" he said.