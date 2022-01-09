68 Georgian citizens to be brought from Kazakhstan to Georgia

Sixty-eight Georgian citizens will be brought from Kazakhstan to Georgia on January 8, Trend reports with reference to 1TV.

The plane from Nursultan, the capital of Kazakhstan, will land at the Kutaisi International Airport, Georgian Airports Union told the Georgian Public Broadcaster (GPB).

The flight in direction of Kazakhstan will be also carried out from Kutaisi today.

Georgian Foreign Ministry (MFA) is actively working to withdraw Georgian citizens from Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan on Wednesday declared a nationwide state of emergency after protests over a fuel price hike erupted into clashes and saw demonstrators’ storm government buildings.