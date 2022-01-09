Army units use anti-aircraft artillery mounts captured as war spoils during war [VIDEO]

Anti-aircraft artillery mounts, captured as war trophies from Armenian military formations during the 44-day Second Karabakh war, were used during the exercises of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has reported.

During the 44-day war, Armenian military formations, unable to resist the Azerbaijani army, fled, leaving military equipment and ammunition onto the battlefield, the report added.

Among the many trophies of the Azerbaijani army were 20-mm anti-aircraft artillery installations "Zastava", which after repair were used by the Azerbaijani army. At the special tactical exercises held in the air defence units of the Separate Combined Arms Army, the Azerbaijani servicemen demonstrated high professionalism and military skill, the ministry said.

