Azerbaijan develops ‘Instructions for restoration of monuments in Shusha city’

By Trend





The "Instructions for the restoration of monuments in Shusha city" has been developed in Azerbaijan, head of the State Service of Cultural Heritage Conservation, Development, and Rehabilitation under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture Azad Jafarli said at the press conference dedicated to the results of the activity in 2021 and the plans for 2022, Trend reports on Jan. 7.

Jafarli said that the document contains information and recommendations in several main spheres, such as the consequences of the occupation and the destruction caused by it, monitoring and inventory of monuments, their restoration, identification and localization of monuments, typology and features of structures, the status of restoration of monuments and risk factors, urgent measures for their protection, historical and architectural research and architectural typology of monuments.