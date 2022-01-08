Azerbaijan plans to create monument restoration center1

By Trend





The monument restoration center is planned to be created in Azerbaijan in 2022, head of the State Service of Cultural Heritage Conservation, Development and Rehabilitation under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture Azad Jafarli said at the press conference dedicated to the results of activity in 2021 and the plans for 2022, Trend reports on Jan. 7.

Jafarli said that this center will conduct training for specialists involved in the restoration of monuments.

The head of the State Service stressed that the goal is for young specialists in this sphere to have an idea about the most advanced approaches and trends.

Jafarli added that both theoretical and practical classes will be held in the center, which is planned to be created this year, and the experienced specialists in this sphere will be involved.