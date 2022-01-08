Azerbaijan reveals several cases of damage to cultural monuments

By Trend





Several cases related to construction work in the protected zone of monuments were identified and prevented in Azerbaijan during 2021, Trend referring to the speech of the head of the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan Azad Jafarli during the press conference related to the activity results of the service in 2021 and the plans for 2022.

Deliberate damage or destruction of monuments related cases were addressed to law enforcement agencies - 7 cases, to local executive authorities – 12 cases.