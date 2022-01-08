Azerbaijan prepares passports of monuments in liberated lands

By Trend





The passports of 110 historical, cultural monuments and protection zones of 72 monuments were approved in Azerbaijan in 2021, Trend reports on Jan. 7 referring to the data of the State Service of Cultural Heritage Conservation, Development, and Rehabilitation under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture following the results of activity in 2021.

According to the message, the monuments were certified and the protected zones were determined to comprehensively protect the cultural heritage.

Currently, the work is underway to prepare passports for 155 more monuments, as well as 108 projects related to the protected zones of monuments.

Some 42 monuments, the passports of which are being prepared, and 10 monuments, for which the protection zone is being created, are in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.