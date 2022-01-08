Natives of Karabakh region to be informed about mine threat in liberated lands

The first natives of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region liberated from the Armenian occupation are expected to be able to return to their native lands within the Great Return program in 2022.

They will be informed about the threat of mines and unexploded ordnances. The statement was made by the Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov.

ANAMA has attracted over 5,000 employees of 130 state agencies and private enterprises to enlighten people.

"Mine action teams have been created in 80 villages near minefields. Moreover, thousands of educational and warning leaflets have been prepared and distributed among people.Awareness raising will continue to be an important sphere in mine clearance. I urge citizens to show unity and return to our safe Karabakh region," Suleymanov said.