Azerbaijan holds court trials of State Border Service officers against party chairman

By Trend





Two trials on criminal cases upon the complaint of the officers of the Azerbaijani State Border Service who survived the crash of a military helicopter during training flights on November 30, 2021, against the chairman of the Citizens and Development Party, Ali Aliyev were held in the Yasamal district court of Baku city on Jan. 7, Trend reports.

Aliyev's lawyers made a petition to unite criminal cases into one case, consider them during one trial, and close the criminal case.

The petition was not granted.

The preparatory hearings on the case have been completed. The trials are scheduled for January 11 and January 13.

Lieutenant Colonel Emil Jafarov and Captain Ramin Adilov who survived the crash during training flights of a military helicopter of the State Border Service on November 30, 2021, filed a complaint in accordance with Article 147.1 of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code against the Chairman of the Citizens and Development Party Ali Aliyev with a demand to imprison him for a period of six months.

Proceeding from the complaint, the chairman of the party Ali Aliyev said earlier that it was impossible to survive in such a helicopter crash.