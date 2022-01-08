Azerbaijan develops roadmap on restoring historical, cultural monuments on its liberated lands

By Trend





A roadmap on restoring monuments in Azerbaijan’s areas liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war] has been developed, the head of the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry Azad Jafarli said, Trend reports.

Jafarli made the remark at a press conference of the state service on the results of activities in 2021 and plans for 2022.

According to him, the roadmap is connected with the protection and restoration of historical and cultural monuments in the liberated cities and districts of Azerbaijan.

"Digital maps were compiled and submitted to the relevant authorities in order to ensure measures for the protection of monuments, historically, architecturally and archaeologically valuable facilities, located in the liberated districts, during the implementation of infrastructure projects," he added.