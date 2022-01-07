President protests at Russian MP's illegal Karabakh visit

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has stressed his strong protest against a Russian State Duma member's illegal visit to Karabakh, Trend reported on January 7.

In a letter to United Russia Party Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, President Aliyev protested against another illegal visit of State Duma member Vitaly Milonov to Azerbaijani territories, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed.

On New Year, Milonov, who is a member of the party led by Medvedev, visited Azerbaijani territories, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed and held several meetings there.

Earlier, Milonov demonstrated an openly biased position and hatred against the Azerbaijani people.

Milonov illegally visited Azerbaijan's Karabakh region during the 44-day war.

On January 26, 2021, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Charge d'Affaires Oleg Murashev over Milonov's anti-Azerbaijani insulting remarks.

It was stated during the meeting that Milonov’s provocative steps against Azerbaijan run counter to high-level ties between Azerbaijan and Russia.