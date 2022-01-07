MoD inks joint action plans with Ombudsman's, Military Prosecutor’s Offices

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has signed the 2022 joint action plans with the Ombudsman's and the Military Prosector's Offices, the ministry has reported.

Under the plan signed with the Ombudsman's Office, the date, time, and location of the planned actions, as well as the people who will be responsible for carrying them out, have all been determined, the ministry reported on January 6.

It was noted that a series of meetings on the protection of servicemen's rights, as well as a study of the situation in the field of human rights protection, will be held during events planned throughout the year in Army Corps, formations, military units, and specialized military-educational institutions of the Defence Ministry.

Furthermore, reports on various themes will be heard and discussions will be held on relevant issues within the scope of the plan, the report concluded.

The joint action plan signed between the Defence Ministry and the Military Prosecutor’s Office aims to enhance the rule of law and military discipline, as well as to prevent crimes in the Army in 2022, the ministry said in a different report on January 7.

The time and location of the planned events, as well as the responsible personnel, have all been set according to the plan.

Relevant activities will be carried out within the scope of the meetings, which will be held with servicemen in Army Corps, formations, military units, and specialized military-educational institutions of the Defence Ministry throughout the year, to increase military personnel's legal knowledge, to strengthen discipline and law, and to eliminate existing problems, the report reads.