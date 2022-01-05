Envoy: 2022 great opportunity for UK-Azerbaijan relationship

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

UK ambassador to Azerbaijan James Lyall Sharp has described 2022 as a great opportunity for the two countries to highlight the growing strength of their relationship.

He made the remarks in an interview with Azertag.

"I feel really proud of how we have been able to help the people of Azerbaijan, and I’m looking forward to next year [2022] when we will celebrate the 30th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. This will be a great opportunity for us to highlight this growing strength of the relationship," he said.

Speaking about the UK cooperation in demining the liberated Azerbaijani territories, the ambassador said that British experts were funded to support Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) and that British companies and organizations are helping with the demining effort, for example by training the staff or using innovative drone technology to map the minefields.

"The first thing that’s needed is for the territories to be demined. It’s obviously crucial to ensure that IDPs can return to their homes without fear of being blown up. There have already been too many deaths. So I’m really pleased that we’ve funded British experts to support ANAMA, and that British companies and organisations are helping with the demining effort, for example by training ANAMA staff or using innovative drone technology to map the minefields," he said.

He noted that the development of the territories offers a lot of opportunities for Azerbaijan in areas of UK commercial strengths, such as education, healthcare, information technology and clean energy.

"I know UK firms will be interested. I think that sometimes the companies aren’t clear exactly what the opportunities are, or how to find out more information. I know that plans here are still developing, and I’m sure a systematic approach, with publication of opportunities and open tenders would benefit Azerbaijan in attracting the best – and the best-value – foreign companies." Sharp said.

The ambassador also mentioned his visit to the liberated city of Aghdam and thanked the pesident’s special representative Emin Huseynov for showing them around.

“The plans for the rebuilding of the city look amazing and are an opportunity to showcase Azerbaijan to the world. And it’s not solely the technology, but – perhaps more importantly – the human element. For example, we were talking about the importance of ensuring that the Smart Cities and Smart Villages build in the needs of people with disabilities and take account of the perspectives of women. It’s a fantastic opportunity for Azerbaijan to “build back better”, after both the conflict and Covid,” he said.

Further, the ambassador said that as Azerbaijan looks to diversify its economy, and as the world seeks to tackle climate change, the sides have been focusing more on the non-oil sector. He mentions that the sides have agreed to strengthen cooperation in 14 different areas at the Joint Intergovernmental Commission Ministerial in May.

“We have signed an MOU on Energy Transition Cooperation, and are providing support on things like energy market liberalization, energy efficiency, offshore wind opportunities. We have also set up a British Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan to support UK firms looking to become involved in all these sectors. So I feel confident that we have an excellent basis for future trade and investment cooperation in many areas, “ added Sharp.

Talking about the importance of the recent climate summit COP26 in Glasgow, the ambassador empathized that the UK will continue to encourage Azerbaijan to strengthen its reduction target to 2030 and to commit to net-zero emissions by mid-century, as called for in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Sharp noted the strength of the bilateral relationship and the UK’s support in Azerbaijan’s development. According to him, the UK is supporting opportunities for disadvantaged children to learn English, for medical services in rural areas, for people with disabilities to find jobs, as well as promoting gender equality and opportunities for conflict-affected women.

“In the New Year, we plan to open – with the support of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children’s Affairs and UNDP Azerbaijan – several Women’s Resource Centres in towns close to the former line of contact. We’ve also funded the drafting of a National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security, an agenda which we think is especially important after last year’s conflict: it’s really important to build on that victory to create a sustainable long term peace in the region, and that means ensuring women – with their different approaches and perspectives – can help build that peace and promote reconciliation,” the ambassador said.

Talking of football and Azerbaijan, Sharp drew attention to a domestic match at which Neftchi played in orange shirts with the slogan “End violence against women”.

"I also recently attended a domestic match at which Neftchi played in orange shirts with the slogan 'Qad?na Qar?? Zorak?l??a Son!' (End violence against women) as a way of raising awareness about this important issue. For a football team to show this commitment in front of nearly all male spectators was a strong sign," he stressed.