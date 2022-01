Number of arms found in liberated lands in 2021 disclosed

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has made public the number of weapons found in 2021 on the territories liberated from Armenia's occupation in the 44-day war in 2020.

A total of 225 assault rifles, 102 grenade launchers, 68 machine guns, 64 anti-tank and anti-personnel guided missile systems, 10 mortar installations, eight air defence systems, 721 grenades, 129 mines, tens of thousands of shells and cartridges of various calibers were found on the liberated territories, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry said.

As a result of the measures also taken in the liberated lands, about 17 tons of wild hemp plants were burned and destroyed.

After the 44-day war with Armenia, Azerbaijan restored control over the 132-km section of the Azerbaijan-Iran border. As part of measures to ensure safety and restore order in the liberated lands, Azerbaijan continues taking measures to stop drug flow in the region that was previously controlled by an illegal regime in Karabakh set up by Armenia.

During its 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani territories, Armenia used Karabakh and adjacent seven regions for its illegal activities, including arms and drugs trafficking. Although Azerbaijan repeatedly raised the issue before the international organizations, Armenia continued in the same vein, creating all the necessary conditions there for the illegal cultivation, production, and further distribution of narcotic substances.

Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed the second war after the latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral ceasefire deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The ceasefire agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops.

The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw all its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied since the early 1990s.

About 2,000 Russian peacekeepers have been deployed for five years in Karabakh under the trilateral cease-fire deal signed by Baku, Moscow and Yerevan on November 10, 2020.