Azerbaijan’s grand reconstruction plan for liberated lands

Azerbaijan has launched a grand reconstruction plan for its lands liberated from Armenia’s 30-year occupation as a result of the 44-day war in 2020. Several presidential decrees were signed and projects were introduced to carry out speedy reconstruction activities in these territories.

The presidential decree "On ensuring the activities of the Karabakh Revival Fund" signed on January 19, 2021, reaffirms that the reconstruction of the liberated territories is a priority for Azerbaijan.

Another document - "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities" approved by President Ilham Aliyev on February 2, envisages the revival, reintegration and development of the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions after the liberated territories are demined.

The presidential decree "On the new division of economic regions in the Republic of Azerbaijan" signed on July 7, 2021, put an end to the unfair division of Karabakh into "mountainous" and "low" parts.

The establishment of the Karabakh economic region (which includes Khankandi, Aghjabadi, Aghdam, Barda, Fuzuli, Khojaly, Khojavand, Shusha and Tartar regions), as well as the formation of the historical East Zangazur economic region connecting Jabrayil, Kalbajar, Lachin and Zangilan regions once again confirmed Azerbaijan's unity and indivisibility.

President Ilham Aliyev’s multiple visits to the liberated lands were a sign of great attention and sensitivity to the restoration of these territories.

During these visits, the head of state discussed the master plans for a number of cities and regions with the participation of public figures, attended some important groundbreaking and opening ceremonies, and gave instructions on the reconstruction.

The laying of the foundations of residential buildings on the territories of Aghdam, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions has given serious confidence that the "Great Return" will take place in the coming years.

The establishment of the Karabakh Regional Main Department of Architecture and Urban Planning under the State Urban Planning and Architecture Committee on August 12, 2021, ensured the systematic and consistent implementation of restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated lands.

Furthermore, the giant projects such as the Fuzuli International Airport, which was opened on October 26, 2021, and the Zangilan and Lachin international airports that are currently under construction aim to create favorable conditions not only for investment but also for the development of tourism in the region.

Azerbaijan also started to implement great road construction projects in Karabakh and the East Zangazur regions. On November 7, 2021, the Victory Road connecting the Fuzuli region with the Shusha city was built and inaugurated in a short period of time. Currently, work is underway on the construction of over 1,400 kilometers of roads, as well as telecommunications networks on the liberated territories.

Over the past year, the country launched Shusha, Fuzuli, Kalbajar, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli substations, as well as Gulabird and Kalbajar-1 Hydroelectric Power Stations to provide uninterrupted energy supply in these regions. Moreover, steps have been taken to implement the Green Energy concept to ensure sustainable energy supply in the area.

Azerbaijan launched the implementation of the “smart village” projects in its liberated lands to promote economic development, as well as modern governance models in the region. The first such project was launched in Zagilan’s Aghali village.

Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.