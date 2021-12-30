Russian MFA: Normalization of Yerevan-Ankara ties would help improve general situation in region

By Trend

Russian Foreign Ministry thinks that normalization of relations between Yerevan and Ankara would contribute to the improvement of the general situation in the region and the creation of an atmosphere of trust and good-neighborliness, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports on Dec. 30.

“In historical perspective, we, as a country wishing to improve relations between these two countries, have really done a lot,” the spokesperson said. “Appointment of special representatives for this purpose by the sides is a logical and reasonable step to develop such a mutual desire to normalize relations.”

“Russia has repeatedly declared its readiness to make mediation efforts, to play a role in this settlement, confirmed the possibility of mediating in organizing such a meeting,” Zakharova added.