Azerbaijan's significant military achievements in 2021

By Vugar Khalilov

Following its historic victory in the 44-day war in 2020, Azerbaijan successfully continues its army-building activities and cooperation within high-profile international military organizations and events.

At a news conference held on December 29, Defence Ministry spokesperson Lt-Col Anar Eyvazov summed up the results of Azerbaijan's achievements in the military sphere in 2021.

Army building

He said that some 400 new military facilities have been commissioned for various purposes to provide favorable conditions for servicemen in performing their duties, as well as for ensuring their effective leisure time.

Eyvazov noted that all formations and units of the Azerbaijani army are fully equipped and that the construction of several facilities is underway.

"The uninterrupted power supply lines, warm and cold water systems have been laid; food and fuel reserves have been prepared for six months in the divisions located in the highland. All of the personnel have been provided with warm clothes due to winter," Eyvazov underlined.

He noted that new ammunition and missiles have been purchased instead of those which were used in the 44-day war in 2020.

Eyvazov stressed that special attention is always paid to the material and technical support of the army and the improvement of the social and living conditions of the military units that are located in the liberated lands.

The defence minister made over 30 trips to the liberated territories in 2021 to check the combat readiness of personnel, as well as to review the social conditions and construction processes, Eyvazov said.

He stressed that as a part of the modern army-building process, the organizational and staff structure of the army was improved, the Land Forces command and a new military association were established.

The spokesman underlined that operational military units (commando) had been created to increase the level of operational and combat readiness of the units deployed in the liberated lands, as well as to perform combat missions in special conditions.

“The commandos have passed the corresponding preparatory courses in Turkey. Proceeding from the analysis of the experience gained in the second Karabakh war, new combat instructions are being developed taking into account the model of the Turkish Armed Forces,” Eyvazov stressed.

International military cooperation

The spokesman stated that Turkish military specialists had been involved in the training of Azerbaijani servicemen and the training program of the Azerbaijan Higher Military Academy had been adapted to the Turkish military schools' program.

“The special attention in organizing and conducting combat training is paid to the improvement of the capabilities of troops in accordance with their combat missions, as well as the coordination of interaction and joint actions, the process of raising the professional level of commanders and staff officers,” Eyvazov noted.

He added that some 900 drills were conducted with the units of the ground forces, air forces, naval forces, special forces, as well as the Nakhchivan garrison by using the high technologies in the Azerbaijani army during 2021.

Moreover, Azerbaijani servicemen participated in international competitions held in Russia, Kazakhstan and Iran, as well as in a number of various international drills in Turkey, Pakistan and Georgia, Eyvazov said.

“Special attention in the field of military education is paid to the process of organizing educational and scientific activity in special educational institutions and at the military medical faculty of the Azerbaijan Medical University, the improvement of teaching aids and programs, as well as the coordination of the educational process,” Eyvazov said.

He added the Defence Ministry senior officials had visited 10 foreign countries, some 27 servicemen attended courses in Azerbaijan and 178 servicemen outside the country in 2021.

During the mentioned period, Azerbaijani servicemen participated in 522 international events held in the country as well as abroad within the bilateral cooperation plans and the partnership program for peace with NATO.

“The participation of the peacekeeping contingent of the Azerbaijani army in the NATO-led Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan was completed in August 2021,” Eyvazov reminded.

He said that training and exercises with representatives of various countries will be conducted within the scope of international military cooperation in 2022.

“The Azerbaijani servicemen are expected to participate in bilateral exercises with Turkey within NATO programs, as well as in the International Army Games,” he added.

Army’s combat readiness

Eyvazov stressed that the Azerbaijani army is always ready to defend the country's territories liberated from the Armenian occupation and to thwart all possible provocations.

Eyvazov stressed that all necessary measures had been taken to maintain the army’s combat readiness to defend the territories liberated from the occupation.

"Taking into account the experience gained in the second Karabakh war, the planned measures are being taken to improve troops, mobilization, operational and combat training and optimize command and control structures. The tasks set to the Azerbaijani army during this difficult period were successfully completed taking into account the real situation," Eyvazov said.

Anti-COVID-19 measures in army

Eyvazov noted that some 88 percent of the military personnel received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and the Defence Ministry along with the Health Ministry is taking all measures to combat the coronavirus.

"Some 72 percent of the personnel were vaccinated with a second dose, and 8 percent with a booster (third) dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Servicemen with symptoms of coronavirus are immediately evacuated. Mobile brigades were created and sent to military units to take measures against coronavirus," he said.