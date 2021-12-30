Azerbaijan sets as foreign policy priority dev't of neighborly relations

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has set as a foreign policy priority the preservation and development of friendly relations with neighboring countries on the basis of mutual interests.

In a statement summing up the results of 2021, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry noted that during the year high-level contacts were continued with Turkey, Russia, Iran, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan, and in many cases, specific projects were implemented.

Neighbors

The ministry emphasized that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visits to Azerbaijan on June 15-16 and October 26, including to the liberated territories, and the signing of the Shusha Declaration were significant events of the year. In addition, meetings were held during the year at the level of prime ministers, speakers of parliaments, foreign ministers, defence ministers, and other government officials of both countries.

In 2021, the content of Azerbaijan’s cooperation with Russia was also quite intense. In this context, the trilateral meetings were held with the participation of the Azerbaijani president and the Armenian prime minister on January 11 in Moscow and November 26 in Sochi. At the same time, Azerbaijan was visited by the Russian deputy prime minister and foreign minister. The meeting of the joint Azerbaijani-Russian commission on demarcation and the 19th meeting of the intergovernmental state commission on economic cooperation were also held.

The statement underlined that efforts were made to support good neighborly relations with Iran. Thus, the meeting of the Azerbaijani and Iranian presidents, within the framework of the 15th ECO summit, which took place in Ashgabat on November 27-28, contributed to the development of bilateral Azerbaijan-Iran relations. Within the framework of the meeting, an “agreement defining conditions of transit of natural gas through Iran” was signed.

Cooperation with Georgia has developed sufficiently broadly and on a stable basis. Mutual visits of the officials of both countries took place during the year, as well as the 8th meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission was held in Baku, with the participation of the Georgian prime minister.

Moreover, relations with Kazakhstan continued on the basis of mutual respect and friendship. On June 21, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi visited Azerbaijan. In addition, Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov participated in the 17th meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission, which took place on September 9 in Baku.

In 2021, Azerbaijan’s relations with Turkmenistan also continued on the basis of mutual respect. On January 21, a memorandum of understanding on joint exploration, exploitation, and development of hydrocarbon resources of the Dostlug field was signed between the two countries. At the same time, the meeting of the presidents in Ashgabat within the framework of the 15th ECO summit contributed to the development of bilateral relations.

Additionally, during the year, trilateral cooperation was continued. The 2nd trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani foreign ministers was held in Islamabad on January 13, and the 5th trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Turkmen foreign ministers was held in Ankara on February 23.

Strategic partners

Noting that the relations with strategic partners expanded as well, the ministry stated that this cooperation was facilitated by bilateral visits at the highest level. The ministry noted that the focus is on relations with the U.S., China, and European countries.

In this regard, contacts between the U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramo, as well as a visit of a delegation headed by the Oklahoma governor and other officials of the U.S. Department of State to Azerbaijan was noted.

Speaking about the continuation of political, economic, and transport-logistics cooperation between Azerbaijan and China, the ministry noted that a telephone conversation between the presidents of the two countries gave impetus to the development of bilateral relations. The 8th meeting of the Azerbaijan-China intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation was held and various cooperation agreements were signed.

At the same time, foreign ministers of various European countries have visited Azerbaijan in 2021, and as part of international events, the Azerbaijani foreign minister held meetings with counterparts from various European countries as well.

Moreover, contacts with the Middle East and Africa through the foreign ministries continue. A generally positive dynamic prevailed in relations with the Asian region countries. In addition, the cooperation continued between Azerbaijan and South American and Caribbean countries.

In total, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held more than 80 meetings with his counterparts in Azerbaijan and abroad. Azerbaijan was visited by foreign ministers of 16 countries. A total of 27 international agreements were signed.