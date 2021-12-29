Azerbaijan among countries with high economic optimism

By Sabina Mammadli

Against the background of the global pandemic that continues to impact the world's hopes, fears, and expectations, Azerbaijan is among the countries expressing economic optimism worldwide according to Gallup International research.

These results were found through “End of Year” survey - the world’s longest-running global survey started in 1979 by Gallup International. “End of Year” is an established tradition throughout the world - with its Hope Index, Happiness Index, and economic situation expectations trend.

According to economic expectations, there seems to be a pattern of developing regions being more cheerful and hopeful.

Economic optimism is visibly prevailing against pessimism in Azerbaijan with 52 percent.

The Economic Hope Index is based on the expectations of the country's citizens for future economic prospects.

Today 26 percent of the people now expect economic prosperity for their country in the year to come, 41 percent are prepared for economic difficulties and 26 percent think that 2022 will be the same as 2021 in terms of economy.

According to Gallup International Association Hope Iindex (answers “better” minus answers “worse”) the top five optimists are Indonesia (+72), Albania (+65), Azerbaijan (+53), Nigeria (+51), Mexico and Vietnam (both with net score of +47).

Azerbaijan’s index here is estimated at 53 points, which is 6 points higher than last year. At the same time, it is the third-best indicator after Indonesia (+72) and Albania (+65).

According to GIA’s Happiness Index, Azerbaijan takes fifth place with 70 points. The list also includes Colombia (+79), Kazakhstan (+76), Albania (+74), and Malaysia (+73).

Speaking of personal happiness, this year’s results are not the best ones; however, most of the surveyed people are satisfied.

The optimism/pessimism ratio seems to show a relatively stable pattern over recent years. Europe, Russia, and the Middle East tend to be more pessimistic, while countries in Asia, for instance, seem to be more optimistic.

The survey, led by the organization in October-December this year, covered 41,560 people in 44 countries. According to the study, 38 percent of respondents worldwide believe that 2022 will be better than 2021, 28 percent expect a worse year, and 27 percent believe there will be no fundamental changes.

Such high results of Azerbaijan in the post-war period could be explained by the military and political settlement of the conflict in the Karabakh region after many years of occupation.