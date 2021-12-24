Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

Co-Chairs and Members of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center have sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday.

"Your Excellency, Mr. President,

We would like to seize this special moment to wish you a very happy birthday and many happy returns.

This has been a momentous year for you and for Azerbaijan. The country has re-integrated the occupied territories, and started the arduous but ultimately gratifying work of rebuilding and restoring the settlements and historic monuments and cities in these territories, as the displaced persons of yore return to relaunch the economic activities and resume their lives. Life is returning to Shusha. Walking with you in these places was a chance to live the historic achievement you accomplished, to see the active rebuilding program under way, and also to experience a communion with the beautiful nature of the region.

We are delighted that the Global Baku Forum 2021 was a great success with so many members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) “family” coming in person to Baku despite the continuing difficulties with the pandemic. We can hope that next year will be even better. And we seize this moment to also express our profound thanks for the trust and confidence that you have placed in the NGIC and the enormous support you have given us, and continue to generously give to us.

We wish Your Excellency the very best for your birthday, may there be many happy returns, and also please accept our best wishes for the season and the new year," the letter said.