World leaders convey birthday greetings to Aliyev

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received congratulations from a number of world leaders on the occasion of his upcoming 60th birthday, Azertag reported on December 23.

Aliyev marks his 60th birthday on December 24.

In a congratulatory letter, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed that bilateral relations have been developing rapidly and steadily, political mutual trust is growing stronger every day, and cooperation in various fields is successfully and fruitfully progressing. He recalled that in a phone call from June this year, they reached important agreements on bilateral relations developing and deepening cooperation in key areas.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko also conveyed birthday greetings to his Azerbaijani counterpart. He stated that Azerbaijan has managed to achieve impressive success in socio-economic development and become a strong and respected state, confidently asserting its interest in the international arena. Lukashenko also expressed confidence that the implementation of jointly planned large-scale infrastructure projects will serve as a solid foundation for the deepening of multifaceted cooperation.

Aliyev received another congratulatory letter from Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, who stated that the Azerbaijani president's name in Tajikistan is associated with bringing bilateral cooperation to a qualitatively new stage of development characterized by a high level of confidence.

"Taking this nice opportunity, I would like to emphasize our commitment together with you to make all the necessary efforts to fully strengthen and expand the relations of friendship and multifaceted cooperation between our countries," he wrote.

In a congratulatory letter, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed Aliyev's role in the great successes achieved in all spheres of the country's socio-political life and in significant achievements in the economic development of the country. The Turkmen leader also noted Aliyev's personal attention and full support to the development of strategic and good-neighborly relations between the two countries.

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, in his congratulatory letter, stated that over the past period, Aliyev has earned worthy respect as a true leader, statesman with great prestige and reputation in the international arena, who has made a valuable contribution to the development of the country and the well-being of its people.

"The 'Highest Order of the Turkic World', which you were awarded at the Turkic Council Summit in Istanbul in November of this year, is a clear recognition of the large-scale activity that you carry out to ensure the unity of our brotherly nations and establish stability in the region," he said.

He also expressed satisfaction that in recent years the ties of strategic partnership in various fields are actively developing.

In a congratulatory letter, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili highly appreciated Aliyev's personal efforts to strengthen and develop Georgian-Azerbaijani relations.

"I am glad that the high level of our cooperation, especially in the recent period, has laid a solid foundation for our successful joint work in a number of areas of mutual interest. I would like to note with satisfaction that relations of brotherhood, friendship and partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan are developing and deepening, and your personal contribution to this is great. I once again thank you for such an exemplary brotherhood," he wrote.