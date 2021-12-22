Azerbaijan, Iran mull political, economic, energy co-op

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

The head of state recalled his meeting with Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi in Ashgabat, during which many issues related to future cooperation were discussed and Azerbaijan-Iran friendly relations were reaffirmed.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian extended Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi's greetings to the head of state. President Aliyev thanked for Raisi's greetings and asked the minister to extend his greetings to the Iranian President.

Pointing to the meeting between Aliyev and Raisi in Ashgabat, the Iranian foreign minister described the meeting as a turning point in relations between the two countries.

The sides underlined the importance of continuing joint efforts to deepen cooperation in political, economic, energy, transport, humanitarian and other fields.

They pointed out the broad agenda of bilateral cooperation and expressed their hope that good results would be achieved.