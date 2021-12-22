Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev played leading global role in combating COVID-19 pandemic

By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev played a leading role in combating the COVID-19 pandemic in the world by taking various initiatives and stressing the need for equal opportunity for all the peoples of the world to have vaccines, former Director-General of ICESCO, Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Abdulaziz Altwaijri told Trend.

Altwaijri added that this humane spirit shows the high feeling of responsibility by President Ilham Aliyev towards all the people of the world especially those who can not have access to vaccination due to economic constraints.

The former Director-General of ICESCO also highly appreciated the efforts of President Ilham Aliyev to ensure sustainable peace in the South Caucasus.

“The South Caucasus countries can create a prosperous and developed region if Armenia joins Azerbaijan and Turkey with constructive mentality and abandons its aggressive and destructive policies,” former Director-General of ICESCO said.

Altwaijri added that President Ilham Aliyev has always called for dialogue and cooperation and he is still calling for it.

“The environment is now very suitable for reconciliation and opening a new chapter in the relations between the three countries,” former Director-General of ICESCO said.

“To make the provisions of the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia successful and beneficial for the concerned countries there must be a cessation of all hostility and propaganda from Armenia, and fair and faithful supervision from Russia to implement those provisions,” Altwaijri said. “It seems that after the last meeting of the leaders of the three countries there is some hope that this might happen.”

Former Director-General of ICESCO said that the region will have great opportunities for economic integration that will benefit all of its people and will create a strong market that can attract more investments.

Altwaijri added that the Nizami Ganjavi International Center has always received support and encouragement from President Ilham Aliyev which enables it to carry its responsibilities and do its work in the best manner and advance its position in the world.

“The Nizami Ganjavi International Center has become one of the most prestigious forums in the world and has contributed to solving and tackling global issues,” the former Director-General of ICESCO said. “We, as members in it, are very proud of the President's support and patronage of its work, and are very appreciative of its achievements.”