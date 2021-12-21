President approves protocol on Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey committee on customs

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to approve the "Protocol on the establishment of a trilateral committee on customs issues between the governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey", Azertag reported on December 20.

Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee was instructed to fulfill provisions of the protocol after its entry into force.

Moreover, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry was instructed to send notifications to Georgia and Turkey on the implementation of the necessary procedures for the document's entry into force.

It should be noted that the protocol for the creation of a trilateral committee on customs issues was signed during the meeting between the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian government officials held in Izmir on October 8, 2021.

It is envisaged that the trilateral committee will coordinate, promote and develop cooperation between the parties and identify key areas of cooperation.

The committee will also explore ways and means of strengthening customs cooperation between the parties, facilitate and simplify border crossing and ensure their security, share knowledge and best practices in policies, procedures, executive functions, modernization programs and supply chain security. In addition, it will coordinate law enforcement cooperation in customs matters, take joint operational anti-smuggling measures and cooperate in other areas.

The purpose of the trilateral meeting was to facilitate trade, increase transit capacity, promote regional economic integration and hold discussions in these directions.