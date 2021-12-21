Baku gets back two servicemen earlier got lost in Armenia

By Azernews





Vafa Ismayilova

The Defence Ministry has unveiled the names of two servicemen who returned to Azerbaijan after getting lost on the Armenian territory.

The Azerbaijani army's servicemen - soldier-conscript Teymur Huseynov and soldier Murad Mustafayev got lost in the afternoon of December 18 due to unfavorable weather conditions and crossed into the Armenian territory in the direction of the state border of Lachin region.

As a result of the conducted negotiations, these servicemen's return to the country was ensured on December 20.

As a result of the trilateral meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, which took place on December 14 in Brussels at the initiative of European Council President Charles Michel, as well as a bilateral meeting between Aliyev and Michel, through the EU mediation Azerbaijan handed over to Armenia 10 Armenian servicemen on December 19.

The transferred persons were detained on November 16, 2021 while preventing a provocation by the Armenian armed forces near Kalbajar region on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.