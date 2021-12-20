TODAY.AZ / Politics

Renovated border checkpoint opens in liberated Gubadli

20 December 2021 [17:56] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews


By Sabina Mammadli

The State Border Service has opened the renovated Eyvazli border checkpoint in liberated Gubadli region on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, Trend has reported.

All conditions have been created for border guards working in the new building of the Eyvazli border checkpoint located in Gudadli liberated from Armenia's occupation in last year's war, the report added.

Col Rashad Mashadiyev, an employee of the State Border Service press center, said that a newly-renovated office building was put into operation at the checkpoint to ensure a high level of joint activities of the State Border Service and the State Customs Committee.

"Proper registration of vehicles and goods of the people that cross the state border, entering data into a centralized electronic registration system and other border control measures are carried out here. The protection of this area is held by border checkpoints," he said.

Azerbaijan liberated Gubadli from Armenia's occupation on October 25, 2020. The battles for Gubadli are considered to be one of the most successful operations that resulted in the Azerbaijani army's victory in the Second Karabakh War.

