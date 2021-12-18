Azerbaijan hopes for serious int'l support to eliminate mine threat

By Vafa Ismayilova

Presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev has said that Azerbaijan hopes for serious international support to eliminate the existing mine threat, Trend has reported.

He made the remarks at a Foreign Ministry event dedicated to the results of 2021 held at Baku's Gulustan Palace on December 17.

At present, Azerbaijan faces such important issues as the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories and the return of internally displaced persons. In this regard, he stressed that one of the biggest obstacles is the threat of mines and Azerbaijan hopes for serious support from the international community in eliminating this threat, the report added.

To recap, the event was attended by high-ranking officials of the Foreign Ministry, senior representatives of relevant departments, heads of diplomatic missions and offices of international organizations accredited in our country.

Speaking at the event, he noted that Azerbaijan has always paid attention to the development of cooperation and friendly relations with other countries, and these relations have been developed over the past year.

He stressed that Azerbaijan having demonstrated solidarity with the world community, contributed to the global fight against COVID-19. Hajiyev noted that the current processes in international organizations make it necessary to build a politically and economically more just world order in the post-pandemic period. The presidential aide stressed that the threats and challenges we face on a global scale require increasing the flexibility of universal regional and international organizations and adapting them to new realities.

Hajiyev noted that Azerbaijan has created a new reality in the South Caucasus region, putting an end to the almost 30-year-old Armenian military occupation, and today Azerbaijan is striving to create a new South Caucasus region based on the principles of regional cooperation, opening communications, mutual respect for the territorial integrity of each other.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov spoke about Azerbaijan's independent, open and pragmatic foreign policy under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership in 2021 based on the country's national interests.

He also focused on successful steps in foreign policy, including the initiatives put forward by the Azerbaijani president within the framework of his chairmanship in national and international organizations, the projects implemented, concrete steps towards peacebuilding in the post-conflict period, as well as about the work done to further develop cooperation at the bilateral and multilateral levels this year - the first anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

Speaking about vision of the future of Azerbaijan in the light of the new post-conflict regional realities, the minister stressed that, as the head of state said in this regard, Azerbaijan is aimed at peacebuilding, stability and sustainable development in the region.

The minister focused on the large-scale construction carried out on the liberated territories and he thanked the friendly countries and partner countries for their support to the restoration and construction process.



