President increases minimum monthly wage

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed on December 17 a decree on increasing the minimum monthly wage and amending the decree of the Azerbaijani president "On increasing the minimum monthly wage" No. 1265 dated June 18, 2019, Azertag has reported.

Under the decree, in connection with the implementation of the decree of the Azerbaijani president "On additional measures in the field of protecting the social welfare of the population" No. 2965 dated October 16, 2021, from January 1, 2021, the minimum monthly wage will be set at AZN 300 ($176.4).

