UNGA adopts Azerbaijan-initiated resolution on COVID-19 vaccines

The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a resolution on equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, initiated by Azerbaijan and co-sponsored by 126 countries.

The Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the United Nations made the remarks on its official Twitter page on December 17.

"Azerbaijan, Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement [NAM], continues spearheading COVID-19 response," the mission tweeted.

It should be noted that on November 18, 2021, within the framework of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, the UN member states adopted a resolution "Ensuring equal, affordable, timely and universal access to vaccines against COVID-19", put forward on behalf of the NAM members at the Azerbaijani president's initiative, as the Chairman of the NAM. The document placed emphasis on the importance of multilateralism, as well as international solidarity and cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

Last year Azerbaijan initiated two summits of Turkic-speaking countries’ Cooperation Council and the NAM in April and May, particularly addressing COVID.

At the NAM summit, Azerbaijan launched an initiative to hold the UN General Assembly special session on COVID which was supported by an absolute majority of the international community. At the same time, Azerbaijan launched the initiative in United Nations Human Rights Council, with respect to equal and universal access to vaccines and fair distribution of vaccines.

Azerbaijan has provided financial and humanitarian assistance to more than 30 countries and delivered free doses of vaccines to some countries. In addition, Azerbaijan also made a voluntary donation to WHO to support poor countries worth $10 million.