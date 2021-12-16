Shusha Declaration is instruction for us - Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan

By Trend

The Shusha Declaration is an instruction for us, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci told Trend.

According to him, relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan are expanding in all areas.

"The Shusha Declaration is an instruction for us, and each of us is acting in accordance with this instruction," the ambassador said.

He noted that after 30 years of suffering, Azerbaijan has achieved great success, both militarily and politically, and won in Karabakh. During the war, Turkey sided with Azerbaijan both politically and morally.