President allocates $2.9m to Qarabag football club

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on allocating the funds to the Qarabag football club on December 13, Azertag has reported.

Under the order, AZN 5 million ($2.9 million) are allocated from the Azerbaijani president's 2021 reserve fund envisaged in the 2021 Azerbaijani state budget to the Qarabag football club in connection with the latter's successful participation in the group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League and reaching the next round.

The Finance Ministry was instructed to allocate funds in the amount specified in this order while the Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to solve other problems arising from this order.